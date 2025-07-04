Pioneering packet prototype propels future female engineers to success

A team of talented Year 9 pupils from Highfield Leadership Academy engineered their way to victory as they were presented with the ‘Best Prototyping’ award in a county-wide science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) competition organised by CREATE Education in partnership with BAE Systems.

The competition formed part of the ‘Inspiring Lancashire Programme’ – a four-year initiative led by CREATE Education, designed to offer young people in the region the chance to develop valuable STEM and digital skills through the use of Additive Manufacturing technology.

The challenge tasked pupils with designing and producing a prototype using a 3D printer that would contribute positively to climate change mitigation or promote sustainability. As part of the criteria, the project had to utilise at least one of the six R’s – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rethink, Refuse or Repair.

Highfield’s entry – ‘The Crisp Packet Compressor’ – exceeded expectations by ingeniously integrating four of the six R’s: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rethink. Their innovative device is designed to transform discarded crisp packets into flat, uniform components that can be repurposed into insulating and waterproof blankets for homeless individuals – a thoughtful response to the visible issue of homelessness in the local Blackpool community. Turning waste into warmth, their invention stood out not just for its technical ingenuity, but for its heart and compassion.

Olivia, Adriana, Tuscani and Taylor showcased their innovative idea at BAE Systems. Photo: Star Academies

The team’s efforts culminated in the submission of a comprehensive project portfolio that impressed judges across Lancashire. Their work earned them a special award for ‘Best Prototyping’ – a testament to their meticulous design process and innovative thinking. To mark their success, the pupils were invited to a special celebration hosted by BAE Systems, where they were formally recognised for their outstanding achievement.

The all-girls team – Olivia Bennett, Adriana Jurcenko, Tuscani Jenkins, and Taylor Briggs – not only showcased exceptional creativity and collaboration, but were also powerful role models to their peers, helping to inspire the next generation of young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Reflecting on the experience, team member Olivia Bennett said:

“The project was fun and the process of making the prototypes and working as a team with my friends was really enjoyable. Being able to watch our ideas turn into a usable product that can help people was really cool.”

As part of their prize, pupils were given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of BAE Systems’ cutting-edge facilities. During the visit, industry experts shared insights into the diverse career opportunities within the company and outlined educational pathways to specialise in a variety of key fields – from engineering and manufacturing to cybersecurity and project management.

Pupils were supported throughout the project by Angela Hallam, Highfield Leadership Academy’s Director of Learning for Creative Arts and Design and Technology Teacher, who proudly acknowledged the impact of the team’s achievement, saying:

“The team’s outstanding accomplishment showcases not only their own knowledge, skill and talent, but also Highfield’s commitment to inspiring young minds to tackle real-world challenges through STEM education. By promoting STEM careers – particularly among young women – and providing valuable opportunities to develop essential digital and technological skills, we open doors, ignite passions and empower the next generation of innovators who will help to shape the future.”