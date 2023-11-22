A school in Blackpool which supports children with special educational needs has retained its “outstanding” Ofsted rating following a recent inspection.

Park Community Academy in Whitegate Drive provides education for two to 19-year-old pupils with a wide range of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

It was visited by Ofsted inspectors on October 17 and 18 for its first ungraded inspection since the school was deemed to be “outstanding” in May 2018.

Inspectors found Park Community Academy is a school where “everyone is welcome,” and ‘the school’s tenacious approach to enabling pupils to overcome their barriers to learning helps them to thrive.”

Park Community Academy in Whitegate Drive has retained its "outstanding" Ofsted rating following a recent inspection (Credit: Google)

The report added: “Pupils receive a broad curriculum that meets their needs exceptionally well.

“Staff build strong relationships with pupils, parents and carers. Parents appreciate the wide range of support provided by the school which enables their children to excel.

“These effective relationships, coupled with the exceptionally well-designed curriculum, mean that most pupils achieve highly from their starting points.”

The report, which published on November 22, also states that pupils enjoy a vast array of wider opportunities, including cheerleading, horticulture, fitness and cooking.

Pupils also spoke fondly of the school therapy dogs, and the school band and choir regularly perform at concerts.

“Pupils benefit from residential visits that broaden their horizons,” inspectors said.

“They excel in many sporting competitions. Pupils benefit from high-quality play opportunities at social times.

“Due to these activities, they are happy and well-prepared for life beyond school.”

Inspectors also found pupils were “very polite and care for each other.”

They added: “They hold doors open for adults and peers, and welcome visitors to their classrooms.”

The school’s curriculum was found to be well organised and highly ambitious, and staff are “highly focused on improving pupils’ personal, social and emotional development, as they move from the early years to the sixth form.”

“Despite the many strengths of the school, everyone is firmly committed to continuous improvement,” the report concluded.

“Those responsible for governance have a secure understanding of their statutory responsibilities.

“Trustees and governors offer highly effective support and challenge to the school.”