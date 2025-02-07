Oxbridge offers for Blackpool Sixth students

Five Blackpool Sixth students have recently received the amazing news that they have been offered places at two of the world’s top universities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three students have secured offers of places from Cambridge University: Ella Witcher to read English literature, Emma Hughes to read history and Nathaniel Wright to read engineering.

Isabella Beatton and Millie Waters have offers from Oxford University - Isabella’s is for classical archaeology and ancient history, and Millie’s is for classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the students said that they were delighted and very surprised by the news. Emma, a former St Georges pupil, commented, “I was really shocked at first, but now I've absorbed it all in, I am absolutely thrilled. I am so fortunate that I have had the opportunity to apply to Cambridge, and so it’s really exciting knowing I made it through the process with an offer. My friends and family have all been very supportive, and are probably just as excited as I am!”

Blackpool Sixth students with Oxbridge offers (L to R): Ella Witcher, Emma Hughes, Nathaniel Wright, Isabella Beatton, Millie Waters

Ella, a former Millfield High School student, added, “I was really shocked but grateful, my friends and family were all really happy for me because they knew how much I'd put into the application.”

Isabella, who joined Blackpool Sixth from an international school in Dubai, explained that she had never really considered applying to Oxford before she joined the college, “Oxford University had always seemed like this impossible goal - for the geniuses and the rich kids that go to Eton - so I never allowed myself to get my hopes up. It was when my amazing teacher, Peter Wright, told me how much he believed in me that I realised I could apply. After knowing it would be possible, I began researching about the university and I fell in love with Oxford as a whole as well as my college.”

Achieving an offer of a place at either Cambridge or Oxford means successfully passing through a very demanding selection process, involving exacting interviews and, in many cases, additional entrance exams. Millie, who joined the college from Swindon Academy, said, “It was definitely rigorous but I think that made it all the more rewarding when I received my offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, for Emma the interview was something she enjoyed because of how she could apply what she had learnt in her studies at Blackpool Sixth. She said, “The interview was very engaging as I had to use critical thinking and apply knowledge from my current A level studies.”

All the students speak very highly of the support they’ve had from the college to help them with their Oxbridge applications. Nathaniel, a former St Aidan’s Church of England High School pupil commented, “My teachers have been extremely understanding and accommodating of my priorities during the application process. The college also greatly supported me in preparing for my admissions test.”

All five students are now getting ready for their A level exams inspired by the prospect of progressing to their chosen universities. Some are already looking ahead to future career possibilities such as Isabella who is planning to become an archaeologist, “I want to continue studying to doctorate level in ancient history and archaeology. I could definitely see myself on a dig in Italy or a presenter on a BBC documentary.”

The students are part of the Excellence Programme at Blackpool Sixth which provides an extremely extensive range of subject-based and extra-curricular activities and support for academic high-fliers. The programme includes specific help with the application and selection processes for the most prestigious universities such as Oxbridge, other Russell Group universities and medical schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Wright, Blackpool Sixth's Excellence Programme Coordinator, commented, “We are immensely proud of the students in gaining these incredibly competitive offers - they all worked tremendously hard in preparing for various admission tests and interviews. The Excellence Programme at Blackpool Sixth has a proven track record in providing a platform for students in making strong applications to world-class institutions, such as Oxford and Cambridge.”