An outstanding secondary school in Lancashire is all set for a major eco-friendly makeover reports local democracy reporter Bill Jacobs.

Blackburn’s high-performing Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School (TIGHS) has been given permission for an eco-power makeover after the council’s tree officer gave its proposals a clean bill of health.

It’s plans to instal roof mounted solar PV panels and a new ground source heat pump at its site in Preston New Road, Beardwood, have been approved with two conditions.

Star Academies, which runs TIGHS, has applied for Blackburn with Darwen Council for the ‘green’ power additions to its buildings.

TIGHS and its sixth form college are regularly assessed as one of the best performing schools in the country academically.

How Tauheedul Girls High School will look when the solar panels are installed | LDR

A planning officer’s report recommending approval said: “The application site comprises a Girls High School and grounds.

“The site lies on Preston New Road, which is the primary road that leads to residential properties surrounding the site.

“There is a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) to the front.

“The proposal includes the installation of a new Ground Source Heat Pump (GHSP) with 45 single U-Tube boreholes at a depth of 170 metres to the west of the school. The proposal includes 342 roof mounted solar panels.

“The council’s Tree Officer assessed the proposals, and with regards to the GSHP, stated that: ‘one area encroaches under the canopy of a tree situated on the edge of woodland. This would result in excavations within the rooting area of the tree.

“It is anticipated such excavations would not have a detrimentally impact on roots or health of the tree.

“With regards to the proposed roof mounted solar PV panels, the Tree Officer considered the issue of whether the trees would cause conflict with shading orobstruction of sunlight, and commented that: ‘There are one or two mature trees situated in the vicinity’.

“The officer said 'these have the potential to cause conflict with a few panels with some limited obstruction of sunlight in the mornings. This could potentially lead to tree removal or pruning. These trees are not subject to a TPO'.

“In summary, the Tree Officer raises no objections.

“The installation of the GSHP would not have any detrimental visual impact.

“In terms of the solar panels, whilst the overall number to be installed on the school roofs would be considerable (342 in total, positioned on seven sloping roofs, and on two flat roofs of the school), these would only be installed on the west and south facing roof planes, meaning a large amount of the total roofspace of the school would remain untouched.

“In summary, the appropriate siting and design of the panels ensures that there would not be an unacceptable detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the school, and in any case the considerable benefits of the proposal, including the contribution to green energy and climate change comfortably outweighs any visual harm.”