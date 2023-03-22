News you can trust since 1873
Norbreck Primary Academy crowned winners of Blackpool's 20th Choir of the Year contest

Tuneful youngsters from Norbreck were singing for joy as they were crowned winners of the 20th annual Primary School Choir of the Year competition.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:40 GMT

The Norbreck Primary Academy choir hit all the right notes at the competition, held at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on March 20, 2023.

Teachers praised the dedication of the year 4, 5 and 6 pupils, and their ‘outstanding’ performance at the huge event, organised by Blackpool Music Service.

Over 400 choristers took part, as local school choirs performed to a full house.

Norbreck Primary Academy conducted by Headteacher Karen McCarter and , adjudicators Mrs Chrissie Mason and Mr Graham Warrington.
“We rehearse many times a week”

Headteacher and choir leader, Karen McCarter, said:“The children are very talented and able to sustain their harmonies in two and sometimes three parts. We rehearse many times a week,and they work very hard.”

Second prize was awarded to Anchorsholme Primary Academy and third prize went to St Nicholas Church of England Primary School.

Norbreck Primary Academy won Choir Of The Year competition
"A very memorable occasion”

Music Adviser Andrew White said, ‘The obvious enthusiasm of our children to sing to their parents, grandparents and friends made this a very memorable occasion. Their teachers and conductors have clearly worked hard to accomplish such high standards and this was appreciated by all who attended.

Congratulations to all for such a wonderful night of entertainment’.

What the audience said

“Well done to everyone involved for their hard work and commitment. So lovely to win but wonderful taking part in such a gorgeous venue” Marie Farrar

“Norbreck, you were in a different class. (pardon the pun). Brilliant, very worthy winners,” Jane Smith

“Totally amazing performance last night...really outstanding. Extremely worthy winners!” Janine Smith

