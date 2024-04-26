Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new skills hub aimed at enhancing the employment opportunities of thousands of Blackpool residents will open next month.

Realise, one of the UK’s leading training providers, will officially launch the new centre based at 81C Church Street, next to Winter Gardens, with a special opening ceremony on Friday, May 10.

The Skills Hub will specialise in offering free training provision for those who are unemployed in the town or in work and looking to enhance their credentials.

While it is anticipated more than 500 residents will complete courses in the next 12 months, it’s likely that figure will rise into the thousands over the coming years.

Amongst the courses which will be offered to residents are maths and English, logistics, security, digital IT skills, hairdressing and teaching assistant.

Gregg Scott, CEO of Realise, said: “We are thrilled to be on the brink of opening our new Skills Hub in Blackpool.

“The hub will be supporting Sector Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs) for those who are unemployed, as well as adult education short courses for both employed and unemployed residents.

“We’ve worked closely with local employers and other stakeholders to ensure the courses we are offering are in line with the current and future requirements of the Blackpool economy.

“Our mission is to provide a platform in Blackpool for our talented team of trainers to provide life-changing opportunities to learners and to support employers across the town.

“All of our training will be delivered face-to-face at our Church Street Skills Hub and I’d encourage all residents who are eligible to head to our offices on or after May 10 to find out more from our team.”

The training will be funded after Realise was awarded a contract from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for non-devolved areas of England.