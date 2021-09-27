New science lab at Westminster Primary Academy lights the way for future physicists

Westminster Primary Academy in Westminster Road, North Shore, celebrated its new "Phiz Lab" last week, the first in Blackpool to be funded by science education charity The Ogden Trust.

The Ogden Trust promotes teaching and learning of physics, and joined up with the academy, along with eight other resort schools, to get youngsters excited about science.

The lab aims to give pupils somewhere to foster a love of physics, with the aim of helping more progress into the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects at further and higher education levels.

Debbie Powell, Year 2 teacher science lead at Westminster Primary, Paul Sapple, programme manager for The Ogden Trust, Michele Yates - North west regional representative for The Ogden Trust, and Mhairi Mitchison - Fylde coast partnership coordinator at Blackpool Sixth.

Headteacher Roger Farley said the new addition would help with ensuring pupils in the resort leave school with enhanced employability, by engaging them in science from an early age.

Mr Farley said: "We are delighted to have been able to open the Phiz Lab at Westminster Primary in conjunction with the Ogden Trust. We need to nurture the wonder of learning that young children have.

"Engaging children in STEM education and ensuring we produce highly qualified, employable students is priority across Blackpool and the 2030 vision.

"The earlier we can engage these pupils, the better. The Phiz Lab is a well resourced facility, available to all local primary schools, that provides a dedicated space to teach creatively and foster that love of STEM and working and learning creatively.

"We look forward to sharing this fantastic resource and helping produce the next generation of highly skilled, employable students."

John Topping from Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), which runs the school, added: "This is the first Phiz Lab on the Fylde Coast which I am sure over the next few years will encourage many students across the area to develop a love of physics, successful careers in science and engineering - ultimately building a better understanding of the wonderful and fascinating world we live in."

Sean Bullen, director of education at FCAT, said: "We at the Fylde Coast Academy Trust are absolutely delighted that the Ogden Trust has fitted out a Phiz lab at Westminster Academy.

"Indeed we are fizzing with electric excitement as we know this will allow our youngsters to have dreams that rocket to the stars.

"In a school less than half a mile from our illuminations we are delighted that this may light the way to physicists of the future.

"So a massive brightly lit high five and thank you to the Ogden Trust for this initiative."

Wendy Cox, head of education at The Ogden Trust, added: "The Ogden Trust recognises the positive impact of a dedicated science teaching space within a primary school on pupils, staff and the wider community.