It is estimated the town will have received an additional £25m by Christmas this year.

Projects which have been approved include £6.2m of funding to build new classroom space at Highfurlong Special School, Park School and Educational Diversity, a pupil referral unit on Bathurst Avenue for children unable to attend mainstream school.

Paul Turner, assistant director for education at Blackpool Council, said the funding would create more places for children who needed them and better quality provision.

He told a meeting of the council’s Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Committee, the investment would also mean fewer children having to attend specialist schools outside of the borough.

He added: “By 2026, all those new buildings will be built.”

Money coming into the town also includes £3.8m form the government to wipe out spending deficits, and financial support for up to eight places at The Oracle in South Shore for post-19 age group education.

Earlier this year Blackpool was also chosen by the Department for Education for a new SEMH (social, emotional and mental health) school with capacity for up to 56 pupils.

It was announced in March this year that Blackpool was one of 33 areas of the country which will receive millions of pounds worth of funding for a new school.

Other improvements to SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) include enhanced assessment provision at Revoe Primary Academy, while funding is also in the pipeline to help children whose medical needs prevent them from attending school.

The investments come after Blackpool Council’s SEND provision came in for criticism in May last year following an Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors highlighted four areas of “significant weakness” including lack of accountability for the improvement strategy, duties around preparing children and young people for adulthood not being fulfilled; poor communication with parents and carers across the area; and long waiting times for some therapies.

