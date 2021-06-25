Moor Park Primary School pupils fundraising for special garden in memory of school worker

Moor Park Primary School in Moor Park Avenue hopes to raise at least £4,000 for a new school garden in tribute to Cath Strangwood.

Mrs Strangwood, who was a one-to-one support worker and teaching assistant at Moor Park, died on November 28 last year at the age of 57, in Blackpool Victoria Hospital after a battle with coronavirus.

Her family described her as a "loving and devoted wife, mother and grandma who lit up the room with her contagious laugh."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moor Park Primary School in Bispham is raising money for a memorial garden in tribute to Cath Strangwood, who died of Covid last year.

Pupils are set to take part in a sponsored fun-run next week, to raise money for a new garden and outdoor reading area in Cath's name.

Joanne Magson, headteacher at the school, said: "We've identified an area in our junior garden which we'd like to transform into a memorial garden for Mrs Strangwood.

"We got a few donations on the day of her funeral, so we're going to put any money we received towards the garden.

"The children are currently working on designs for the garden, and we're going to include Cath's favourite plants and flowers.

Moor Park Primary School teaching assistant and support worker Cath Strangwood died after contracting Covid last year. Pupils hope to raise money to transform a section of their playground into a memorial garden in tribute to her.

"One of the pupils came up with the idea of incorporating an outdoor reading area, and we'd like to put different plants in to attract insects as well.

"We'd like to get a garden designer involved with the process, and we're hoping it can all be finished by next spring."

The school is looking for someone to help them with the design of the garden - email them if you can help.Around £1200 has been raised through internal school funding so far - but you can donate towards the school's next target of £1,000 here.