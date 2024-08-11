Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A secondary school in Blackpool which was previously told it ‘required improvement’ has received a new 'good' Ofsted rating after overhauling its curriculum

Montgomery Academy on All Hallows Road was visited by the education watchdog on May 22 and 23.

The school - which cares for more than 1,100 children aged between 11 and 16 - was subsequently classed as ‘good’ across all four categories.

This includes the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'leadership and management' and 'personal development’.

It comes after the school was previously told it ‘required improvement’ following an inspection in 2022.

During the most recent inspection, it was found that the school had “considerably increased its expectations of pupils’ academic success.”

“Stable staffing, and a renewed and ambitious curriculum offer, means that pupils currently at the school typically achieve well,” the report added.

“The school, with the support of the trust, has successfully brought about positive change since the previous inspection.”

What does the school do well?

Inspectors found the impact of the school’s improvements were “evident in pupils’ attitudes to school, their behaviour and their progress through different subject curriculums.”

“Members of the trust have a secure insight into the school’s strengths and weaknesses,” the report said.

“Their work has contributed considerably to the school’s improvement.”

It was found that the school had overhauled its curriculum to ensure it is broad, ambitious and tailored to the pupil’s needs.

Staff had also been supported well during this period of chance, with the school making sure they had not felt any additional pressure in their workload

The report added: “The school’s effective approach to promoting good attendance means that far fewer pupils are regularly absent.

“Consequently, most pupils know and remember what they have been taught across a range of different curriculum areas.”

Reading was also of the utmost importance of the school, and the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), were “identified well”.

What does the school need to improve?

Inspectors found some older pupils, particularly those in Year 11, still had gaps in their learning from weaknesses in the previous curriculum.

This hampered them from benefiting fully from the improved curriculum offer.

“The school should ensure that the gaps in pupils’ knowledge are identified and addressed swiftly so that pupils are well prepared for the next stage of their learning or employment,” inspectors said.

In a small number of subjects, teachers did not provide pupils with “sufficient opportunities” to apply their learning to more sophisticated concepts and ideas.

Inspectors said the school should ensure that teachers are well equipped to deepen pupils’ knowledge of the subjects that they study.

Some pupils also choose not to participate in the extra-curricular offer.

“This limits their opportunity to expand their interests or find new talents,” the report said.

“The school should review the current offer to encourage wider participation and promote pupils’ wider development.”