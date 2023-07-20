Mereside youngsters dig into the past

Teacher Lesley Rowland said: "We are so excited and happy that our archaeological dig site is finally open after two years of dreaming, planning, organising and building! As part of our history curriculum here at Mereside we will be using the dig site to develop our children's investigative and critical thinking skills, through exploration of the artefacts they discover while they are being archaeologists.

"We want our children to be enthusiastic historians who understand how the things that happened in the past influence the world around us, and their place in it today. The children have loved getting involved in the grand opening activities this week and are looking forward to "digging in" to their history topics in the new school year."

