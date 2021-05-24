Commando Joe's Romano Betts and Mereside pupil Raheem Stowe

Mereside schoolkids put through their paces by 'Commando Joe'

Mereside Primary School pupils put their teamwork skills to the test when they received a visit from a military-style instructor from Commando Joe's.

By Wes Holmes
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:45 pm

Former army man Romano Betts paid a visit to the school, on Langdale Road, to teach the children character-building exercises and the importance of R.E.S.P.E.C.T - resilience, empathy, self-awareness, positivity, excellence, communication and teamwork.

Commando Joe's instructor Romano Betts said: "It was a showcase of some of the things we do with a view to building teamwork skills and resilience. It isn't like a military boot camp."

Children split up into teams and took part in obstacle courses as part of the day-long training programme, which was won by the school in an online competition.

"The children learned about teamwork, confidence building and putting their trust in one another, learning how to work with each other outside of a classroom setiing with children they might not usually work with."

"Communication, teamwork and trust is key to what we teach, and I think that's what they took away. I thought they were fantastic, really engaged, polite and well-mannered."

