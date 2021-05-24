Mereside schoolkids put through their paces by 'Commando Joe'
Mereside Primary School pupils put their teamwork skills to the test when they received a visit from a military-style instructor from Commando Joe's.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:45 pm
Former army man Romano Betts paid a visit to the school, on Langdale Road, to teach the children character-building exercises and the importance of R.E.S.P.E.C.T - resilience, empathy, self-awareness, positivity, excellence, communication and teamwork.
