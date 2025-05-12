In a powerful display of environmental initiative, students at Devonshire Primary Academy in Blackpool have uncovered a major opportunity for waste reduction - one that could stop tens of thousands of milk cartons from ending up in landfill sites each year.

As part of the school’s annual Recycling Week, pupils turn their attention to a different material each year in search of sustainable improvements. This year’s focus was cardboard which led to an investigation into the recyclability of the milk cartons used daily at the school - approximately 300 each day.

Initially, students found that the milk cartons carried no indication that they could be recycled. While the packaging suggested they could be reused as seed pots, the children quickly realised that such creative reuse would not be feasible on a large scale.

“We had great ideas like pen pots, bird feeders and bug hotels,” Giuliana Hornby, the schools Eco Lead said. “But with the sheer volume we use, it wasn’t going to be sustainable.”

The children and staff reached out to the supplier, Cool Milk, asking whether they could switch to milk bottles. The company explained that milk cartons are used due to requirements of the government’s fluoride scheme. Undeterred, the students dug deeper, contacting the packaging company directly to ask about the materials used.

After navigating a series of calls, they finally received the answer they were hoping for. Contrary to outdated information that the cartons contained wax and foil layers making them unrecyclable, it was revealed that Cool Milk had recently changed the packaging design.

“There is no coating, plastic or otherwise, to the carton that would prevent the cartons from being recycled in a normal cardboard bin,” a representative confirmed. “However, this would depend on local authority rules.”

Excited by the discovery, Devonshire contacted Enveco Environmental Services at Blackpool Council who confirmed they could collect the cartons as part of the regular cardboard waste collection. The school quickly implemented a system to ensure every empty milk carton is now placed in recycling tubs with site staff transferring them daily to the cardboard bins. This small change has had a massive impact — preventing approximately 57,000 milk cartons from going to landfill each academic year.

Not stopping there, Giuliana Hornby, the school’s Eco Lead reached out to approximately 30 other Blackpool schools to find out how they handle milk carton waste. Shockingly, none of them were currently recycling the cartons. Devonshire responded by sharing their findings in a wide-reaching email and through the Blackpool Schools Eco Network.

Thanks to their efforts, schools across the region now have the information they need to begin recycling their milk cartons — and Devonshire Primary Academy is rightly proud.

“Our students’ curiosity and determination have sparked real change,” Giuliana said. “It’s a great example of how young people can lead the way in protecting the environment.”