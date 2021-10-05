Meet the Fylde coast youngster who is a driving force behind the wheel - at the age of just 12

Myles Taylor, from St Annes, came third in the Young Driver Challenge 2021 last weekend.

Myles, who attends AKS Lytham, was one of 40 talented finalists, all aged under 17, who earned their place competing at the event held at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire. He took third place in the 10-13 age category and was praised for his safe driving skills. This was the second time Myles had qualified for the final, competing at the last competition in 2019.

The Challenge is organised by Young Driver, the UK’s largest pre-17 driving school, and 2021 marks the seventh year the competition has run. Competitors compete in two age categories, and take part in a variety of driving activities including reversing, parking, manoeuvring a slalom, handling junctions and independent driving. Drivers are behind the wheel of new, dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas with fully qualified driving instructors who assess their abilities and skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myles Taylor, from St Annes, receives his trophy from motoring journalist and broadcaster Quentin Willson. Myles, 12, came third in the 10-13 age category in the Young Driver Challenge 2021. It was the second time Myles had qualified for the final, which finds the best young drivers from across Britain

Myles said: “I can’t believe I placed third. I’m so pleased. I came along just wanting to try my best and I really enjoyed myself. So, to find out I’d won third place was fantastic.

TV presenter and motoring expert Quentin Willson awarded the finalists their prizes. For taking third place, Myles won five 30-minute Young Driver lessons, a trophy and a signed copy of Quentin Willson’s latest book: Learn to Drive without Tears and Tantrums.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: “It’s been a great final, the drivers all performed amazingly. Myles should feel very proud of himself, it’s a fantastic achievement being in two finals and now coming third.”

Young Driver operates at 70 locations across the UK, including Liverpool, Wigan and Blackburn and has sold more than one million driving lessons to youngsters aged between 10 and 17. For more information, go to www.youngdriver.com or download the app.