Medical advice reiterated after anti-vacc protest outside Lytham St Annes High School

Campaigners against the Covid vaccine waved placards bearing their message and in some cases approach pupils as they left at the end of the school day at Lytham St Annes High School in Ansdell.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said of the incident: “While people have the right to peacefully protest and express their views, this demonstration occurred at a very busy time of the day, which posed an additional safety risk to school children and staff, road users and other members of the public.

"Staff at Lytham St Annes High School managed the situation extremely well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde Council leader Karen Buckley

“The UK’s Chief Medical Officers all agree that while Covid-19 is usually mild or asymptomatic in most young people, it can be very unpleasant for some.

"They have also agreed that one dose of the vaccine will provide a good level of protection against severe illness and hospitalisation, help to keep children in classrooms and reduce the spread of the virus within schools.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.