Making a Lasting Difference to Children’s Literacy

One in four children leave primary school unable to read to the expected standard. This then has a negative impact on their secondary education, and future life-chances. Primary schools are calling out for people like you, in Blackpool, to step forward and help change that statistic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Dowd, a 70-year-old retired nurse and university senior lecturer, dedicated six years of his retirement to helping children in his local community improve their reading skills. He has been volunteering with Schoolreaders, a national child literacy charity which recruits volunteers to go into school and listen to children read.

Chris discovered Schoolreaders through a friend and, driven by his lifelong passion for teaching and reading, he joined the programme. For six years, Chris volunteered at a primary school just a mile from his home, dedicating an hour per day, four days a week, to working with 5-8 pupils each session. However, if you can spare just an hour a week then you too can join Schoolreaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his experiences in school, Chris shared that there were too many funny and heartwarming moments to count.

Volunteer supporting a child with their reading in a Schoolreaders partner school

"A child once proudly explained what an ellipsis is to her teacher after learning it from me," he recalls. Another pupil amusingly declared he didn’t need to learn to read because he planned to repair lawnmowers when he grew up, only to be stumped when Chris asked how he’d read the manuals!

For Chris, being a Schoolreaders volunteer meant feeling like a part of the school family. "I’ve always been treated with care and respect by teachers, pupils, and parents alike. I’ve accompanied pupils on trips and even served as a SATs invigilator."

While, like many volunteers, Chris humbly downplays his impact, the feedback from teachers and pupils tells a different story. On his last day, he was presented with a folder filled with writing and pictures from the pupils, a testament to the relationships he built and the small but mighty difference he made in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I saw many changes in children—more confidence, more chattiness, and an emerging sense of humour as they got to know me better," he notes.

Through his time with Schoolreaders, Chris found joy in seeing pupils progress to the point where they no longer needed his help, even though it was bittersweet. "It was sad but positive," he reflects. "I enjoyed the welcome I received every time I popped my head around the classroom door, hearing the pupils exclaim, 'Miss, Chris is here!'"

Chris’s story is a shining example of how volunteering can enrich both the volunteer and the community. Schoolreaders is calling on others to follow in Chris’s footsteps. If you can spare just an hour a week, you can help children develop a lifelong love of reading.

To learn more about volunteering with Schoolreaders, visit www.Schoolreaders.org/volunteer.