Patrick lost his life to cancer last December so to celebrate his life and the impact he had on the St Peter’s community, the school decided to honour his memory through the sport Patrick loved.

Among those to attend the fair, which raised £2,175.94 for charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation, were Patrick’s widow Sue McCready and other members of his family, some of which had travelled cross country to be there.

Year Two teacher and football coach Chris Kidd, who arranged Years Five and Six girls’ and boys’ friendly matches and a dads’ game against equivalent teams from St Annes’ Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Primary School, said: “We wanted to celebrate and honour the life and legacy of our beloved friend and co-worker Patrick.

“Patrick undertook the role of girls’ football coach due to his experience and passion for the sport. Every week, he would take to the field to coach the girls and take them to their matches with other local primary schools. His love of the game was not just saved for his beloved U11s team, it was a mainstay of our school. From chanting songs with the children on the playground to talking to pupils about the weekend’s results, Patrick’s love of football was clear.”

Some of Patrick’s former team members, who had moved up to neighbouring Saint Bede’s Catholic High School, returned to play for St Peter’s. They also joined the school community in testing their skills at a penalty shoot-out, in a keepy-uppy competition and in guest the footie star game that were among the fair’s attractions.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Thank you to everyone connected with St Peter’s and also, Our Lady Star of the Sea, for supporting this wonderful event in Patrick’s memory. It’s clear Patrick was very popular among staff and pupils so it’s lovely his family were able to attend the fair to see and feel the regard in which he was held.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

2 . Contributed Ella, one of Patrick’s former St Peter’s girls’ team stars now a pupil at St Bede’s, returned for the event even though an injury prevented her from joining her other former team mates in the matches Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Former site manager and football coach Patrick McCready Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

6 . Contributed Head teacher Cate Gili-Ross (far right) and teacher Chris Kidd (left) welcome Patrick’s widow Sue (third right) along with other family members to the soccer themed summer fair held in Patrick’s memory Photo: Submitted Photo Sales