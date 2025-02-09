Lytham Heritage Centre exhibits Secondary Schools Art

A wonderful exhibition of art produced by Fylde Secondary schools begins on Tuesday 11 February, lasting for 4 weeks until Sunday 9 March.

Six secondary schools are exhibiting the art of their pupils at Lytham Heritage Centre.

The high quality of their art is always surprising, and sometimes unbelievable!

This exhibition will tug on your emotions and raise your spirits to discover the depth of ability amongst these young people.

It is a great accolade to their teachers.