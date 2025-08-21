LIVE GCSE Results Day 2025: All the news from across Lancashire and Blackpool

Today is the day pupils across Lancashire collect their much anticipated GCSE results.

The long wait is finally over as all 16-year-olds across the county discover if their hard work has paid off.

We wish everyone picking up results today good luck and a huge congratulations to all those who get what they have been striving for.

Whether A Levels, T Levels or apprenticeships are next are the cards exciting times are ahead.