LIVE GCSE Results Day 2025: All the news from across Lancashire and Blackpool

By Aimee Seddon

Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:01 BST
Today is the day pupils across Lancashire collect their much anticipated GCSE results.

The long wait is finally over as all 16-year-olds across the county discover if their hard work has paid off.

We wish everyone picking up results today good luck and a huge congratulations to all those who get what they have been striving for.

Whether A Levels, T Levels or apprenticeships are next are the cards exciting times are ahead.

Follow our live blog below for the latest news as it happens.

Key Events

Tue, 19 Aug, 2025, 20:49 BST

15 best Lancashire secondary schools for GCSE English & maths results

Take a look below at the 15 secondary schools in Lancashire that had the highest GCSE English and maths results last time around.

The Lancashire secondary schools with the best GCSE English and maths resultsplaceholder image
The Lancashire secondary schools with the best GCSE English and maths results | Google Maps

https://www.lep.co.uk/education/15-best-lancashire-secondary-schools-for-gcse-english-and-maths-results-5278676

Tue, 19 Aug, 2025, 20:51 BST

Everything you need to know about GCSE results day 2025

For secondary school pupils, their GCSE exams probably now seem like a distant memory.

Thousands of students across the country will find out how they did in their GCSEs this weekplaceholder image
Thousands of students across the country will find out how they did in their GCSEs this week | (Image: National World/Getty Images)

https://www.lep.co.uk/education/what-to-expect-gcse-results-day-2025-when-how-pupils-get-their-results-5277232

Tue, 19 Aug, 2025, 20:53 BST

Where learners can find the 2025 grade boundaries on GCSE results day

GCSE Results Day 2025: Marking and grade boundaries explained - and where learners can find them

The grade boundaries for each subject will also be released on GCSE results dayplaceholder image
The grade boundaries for each subject will also be released on GCSE results day | (Image: National World/Getty Images/Adobe Stock)

https://www.lep.co.uk/education/gcse-results-day-2025-marking-grade-boundaries-explained-where-learners-can-find-them-5278971

22:22 BSTUpdated 22:22 BST

15 worst Lancashire secondary schools for GCSE English & maths results

The Lancashire secondary schools with the lowest GCSE English and maths resultsplaceholder image
The Lancashire secondary schools with the lowest GCSE English and maths results | Google Maps & Eric Wright Group

Following on from our earlier post, take a look at the 15 Lancashire secondary schools that had the lowest GCSE English and maths results last time around.

Full story: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/15-worst-lancashire-secondary-schools-for-gcse-english-and-maths-results-5274423

22:24 BST

51 throwback pics of Lancashire students celebrating their GCSE results last year

A group celebrating their resultsplaceholder image
A group celebrating their results | NW

Before the celebratory photos from this year’s GCSE results day come in, take a look at the scenes from last year here: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/51-throwback-pics-of-lancashire-students-celebrating-their-gcse-results-last-year-5281428

