Leyland Garden Centre donates Coronation tree to Ormskirk Church of England Primary School

Pupils of Ormskirk Church of England Primary School after the planting of the tree.

The campaign which was run by family-run British Garden Centres saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the tree in honour of the King’s Coronation.

The church received the royal tree from Leyland Garden Centre which is to be planted and celebrated by the community as they watch the Coronation CelebraTree grow year after year.

Wesley Emery, Manager of Leyland Garden Centre said: “To celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, we wanted to bring the community together through nature. The CelebraTree campaign recognises the hardworking groups and individuals that make our community what it is. It symbolises the new monarch's love of plants and the environment and we hope the community enjoy watching the tree grow for many years to come.”