Layton Primary School to reopen for some pupils tomorrow after negative PCR test

Layton Primary School in Meyler Avenue closed at the end of the school day on Monday, and planned to reopen on Tuesday July 6.

But headteacher Jonathan Clucas told parents today the school will now reopen to most pupils tomorrow, after a PCR test showed a negative Covid result - despite three initial lateral flow tests showing a positive Covid case.

Foundation stage pupils will return to school on Tuesday, July 6 and year three will return on Friday, July 9 after a self-isolation period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Layton primary school will reopen to all pupils except foundation stage and year three tomorrow.

In a letter to parents, Mr Clucas said: "Following discussions with Public Health, governors and the local authority, we will be able to reopen school tomorrow (Thursday July 1). This is because a confirmatory PCR test has been returned as negative, after previously three lateral flow tests showed as positive.

"This means that our staffing capacity has now increased. Foundation stage must continue to isolate until their return to school on Tuesday July 6, and year three must continue to self-isolate until Friday July 9. These are both due to positive Covid cases have been confirmed via PCR tests."

The headteacher also urged parents not to send their children to school with Covid symptoms, or if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive or anyone waiting for a test result.

The accuracy of lateral flow tests has been thrown into question in recent months, after Liverpool University researchers conducted a study on 5,869 people.

The participants were given a lateral flow test and a PCR test - with the PCR tests confirming that 70 of them had Covid.

But of the 70 people confirmed to have the virus, lateral flow tests only picked up 28 - just 40 per cent of positive cases.

The government said the risk of false positives from lateral flow tests stands at between one in 1,000 and three in 10,000, and the current advice for people who test positive with a lateral flow kit is to confirm the result with a PCR test.