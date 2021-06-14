Layton Primary School sends children home to self-isolate due to case of Covid

The whole of Year 2 at Layton Primary School in Meyler Avenue have been told to stay at home until Monday, June 21 after the school was alerted to the Covid case at the weekend.

Headteacher Jonathan Clucas has not said whether it is a pupil or a member of staff that has tested positive, but he did say that children in the Year 2 bubble had been in "close contact" with the affected person.

In a letter to parents today (Monday, June 14), Mr Clucas said the school is 'enforcing' the following rules across all year groups to help reduce the risk of infection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The whole of Year 2 at Layton Primary School in Meyler Avenue have been told to stay at home until Monday, June 21 after a confirmed case of Covid-19 at the school. Pic: Google

1. One parent only on site to collect and drop-off their child or children

2. Parens must wear a face covering unless exempt

3. Wear your lanyard if you are exempt from wearing a face covering. If not, you will be asked to wear a face covering; do not be offended by this. Staff are there to ensure safety for all

4. Do not congregate on school site talking to other parents

In a letter to parents today (Monday, June 14), headteacher Mr Jonathan Clucas said the Year 2 pupils will stay at home until Monday, June 21 to help reduce the spread of infection

5. Do not allow children to play on the climbing frames after school

The school warned that parents and carers who repeatedly fail to wear a face covering risk being banned from school premises.

Mr Clucas said Year 2 children will be welcomed back to class on Monday, June 21 as long as they are well and do not show any symptoms at the end of the 10 day self-isolation period.

Until then, the headteacher urges parents to follow the guidance and ensure their children do not mix with each other outside of school or leave the house.

"This can result in fines being issued and risks increasing the spread of Covid," said Mr Clucas.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.