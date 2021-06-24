Latest data indicates boost for Blackpool education

The data from the Department of Education (DfE) shows 15,695 pupils attend one of these schools out of a total of 19,180 who attend a school which has been rated.

But 2,758 attend a school rated as ‘requires improvement’ and 727 a school deemed ‘inadequate’.

Blackpool is ranked in 117th place in a performance table, with the worst performing local authorities at the top of the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most pupils in Blackpool attend highly rated schools

Education leaders say the figures reflect progress made by Blackpool’s Education Vision and Strategy 2020-30.

Frank Norris, chairman of Blackpool Education Improvement Board, said: “In the past we would have expected Blackpool to be near the top of a table showing the lowest proportion of children attending a good or outstanding school, but our 10-year strategy is beginning to have an impact.

“The town has benefited greatly from external intervention from the DfE and has been well supported by the Opportunity Area that has pumped in around £10m over a five-year period.

“We are seeing the schools collaborating and co-operating well and working together to improve the education outcomes for all the children of Blackpool.”

The research is intended to highlight areas with the low proportions of pupils attending Ofsted rated ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ schools so additional support can be offered, but Blackpool is not deemed to fall into this category.

The Education Vision is the result of a joint effort from Blackpool Council and the partners within the Blackpool Education Improvement Board (BEIB) with priorities including improving standards of literacy and promoting inclusive practice.

The Blackpool School Improvement Board (now the Blackpool Education Improvement Board), was developed in 2015 to improve outcomes for all children and young people.

Coun Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council cabinet member for children’s social care and schools, said: “The results from this update from DfE illustrate just how hard everyone in our schools’ community is working to bring about long-lasting change to the education system.

“The perceptions of Blackpool schools and the quality of the education that they receive are changing.”

Government school performance data shows Blackpool currently has six schools or colleges rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted – Blackpool and the Fylde College, Blackpool Sixth Form, St Nicholas Primary School, Highfurlong School, Layton Primary School and Park Community Academy, plus 32 rated as ‘good’.