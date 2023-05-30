Entitled ‘Save Langdale free school Blackpool’, the petition has gained 375 signatures since its launch six days ago- a number fourfold its student population.

Grant Kingston, whose daughter Ellie is in year two, is one of the parents to have signed the petition.

Grant, a lead nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said: “I was really concerned when I heard the news, I saw the email at work and my stomach just dropped. I couldn't believe it, the school’s been there for over 100 years, I've got friends who went there, and it’s so local to us, it’s two blocks away.

A petition has been launched by parents at Langdale School to help save it from closure.

"They've been so caring to Ellie because she might have extra needs, so they’ve identified things like that, and she’s already settled in and made friends; she's quite a sensitive little thing so taking her out of school and putting her in another one, would upset her quite a lot. Other parents feel that way as well.

“Also, my daughter is in a class of 12, so they're saying that's not viable, but that's the reason why parents went there, because they want the children to be in a small class because you get more attention.

“This doesn’t only affect the parents and children, this closure affects the staff at Langdale as well, I’m told they are not being re-deployed, they are in fact losing their jobs and I really feel for them, these are hard working dedicated staff that always have put the children first.”

Another parent, Tessa Snelson said: "The school is a local hidden gem and home to many happy children. Along with that, it is over 100 years old and deserves to be given the government help to save it! Advertise it! Help them make it more profitable! It deserves a chance".

A school meeting was held on Wednesday, May 24 with parents, the headteacher and admissions staff from Blackpool City Council.

Grant attended the meeting, and said its purpose was to advise people about the admissions process – how to do so, how they hope to keep groups together etc – rather than answering the questions people had.

Grant said: “A parent in the background shouted ‘we need answers’, but I think some people got confused as the meeting wasn't to discuss the school shutting, it was literally just to tell people how the admissions process works. But people are upset because they want answers about why the school isn’t viable, and they feel like although the decision hasn't been made about the school, they're acting like it has, but they have to because they're trying to preempt getting children into a school if everything shuts down.”

At the meeting, Grant also asked what would happen if the school was saved in the end, and he was told that all their new applications would be cancelled, whilst the school also mentioned helping parents with the cost of school uniforms.

A school spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the substantive decision made by the Secretary of State to close the school. Although we have explored every option, the decision was made due to falling roll and financial viability. This is a nationwide issue that is seeing schools across the country closing. We are aware of the petition that has been launched.

“As we are a single academy, we are not able to re-deploy colleagues for employment in other schools but we are doing all we can to support them to find work in new schools.