Applications need to be in by 11:59pm on Monday October 31, with the simplest way to apply being online via the county council's website.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Avoid giving yourself a fright this Halloween and get your secondary school place application in before the deadline.

"Please remember that everyone must apply for a place – having a child already at a school does not mean their sibling will automatically get a place.

Applications for secondary schools places in Lancashire close on Monday, October 13.

"Applying online is the quickest and easiest way to apply so if you haven’t done it, please do so as soon as possible."

Parents whose children attend Lancashire schools, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.

Applications for primary schools do not close until January 15 2023.

