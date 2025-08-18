Lancashire school backs former pupil for golfing glory after the Open debut

Former Rossall student makes The Open debut as his rise to golfing stardom continues

A leading Lancashire independent school is backing a former pupil for golfing glory after he made his debut at this year’s The Open Championship.

Seb Cave, who studied at Rossall School from the ages of 16 to 18, was one of only nine amateurs to qualify for the tournament last month after progressing through its demanding 36-hole qualifying events five under par.

Prior to taking to the international stage, the 21-year-old honed his craft at the school’s prestigious Golf Academy, which has consistently ranked among the top two centres in the UK.

Seb and his team at the Open

Stuart Hemmings, Director of Golf at Rossall, said he was ‘inspired’ by Seb’s debut and endorsed him for future successes.

He said: “Seb is such a likeable guy, someone who’s not only naturally gifted, but also incredibly focused and driven to succeed. You can see how much he loves the game in everything he does.

“It's been inspiring to watch his journey, and I couldn’t be happier for him and his family as they get to share in such a special moment. He’s worked hard for this, and he truly deserves it.

“While he didn’t advance to the final two rounds at this year's tournament, we fully back Seb for further successes on the green.”

Seb Cave and his parents at The Open

This year’s tournament isn’t the first time Seb has been under the international spotlight, having first been called up to the England national team in 2023.

As a pupil he featured in numerous national tournaments, putting the skills taught by Stuart and his team into action.

It was then, Stuart said, he knew Seb was destined for success.

He added: “I watched Seb play for the first time in the 2019 Scottish U16 Boys Championship. Even at that early age, you could see how passionate and talented he was.

Seb Cave after qualifying for this year's event

“There was a spark in the way he played – a mix of confidence, courage and love for the game that really stood out.”

Situated in the heart of “England’s Golf Coast”, Rossall School boasts its own indoor golf centre and outdoor practice range, giving students the opportunity to learn everything from the science of bio-mechanics to sports psychology.

All golfing students at Rossall benefit from in-depth training from Stuart, who has been a PGA qualified coach for more than 20 years, alongside European tour pro Jack Senior.

Many of its students – Seb included – have gone on to further studies in the USA, with other golfing alumni including decorated American golf coach Jenna Wylie.

More information on Rossall School and its Golf Academy can be found at www.rossall.org.uk.