How is the admission process decided?

Every local authority has a duty to formulate a scheme to co-ordinate the admission process for every state funded school in their area.

A draft scheme and timetable for Lancashire schools and academies/free schools was circulated for consultation with schools and academies, governors, diocesan representatives and neighbouring authorities during Autumn Term 2022.

Lancashire school application deadlines for 2024/25 are set to be confirmed this week.

A draft scheme and timetable will then be discussed by Lancashire County Council's cabinet at its next meeting tomorrow (Thursday, February 2.)

What are the proposed plans?

Under the proposed timetable, the online application system will go live from September 1 2023 for both primaries and secondaries.

Applications for secondaries will close on October 31 2023, while applications for primaries will close on January 15 2024. Offer letters or emails will then go out on March 1 2024 for secondaries and April 15 2024 for primaries. Both the closing dates and offer dates are set by central government.

The scheme for 2024/2025 maintains the focus on online applications being the primary way of applying for school places, although hard copy application forms are available for those without a computer.

What does the council say?

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Every parent wants the best for their child, so we understand how emotive the admissions process can be.

"That's why we strive every year to make the process as simple as possible.

"The majority of applications are now done online because that is the quickest and easiest way to apply for your child's school place.

"No matter what method you use, our admissions team will be happy to support you with your application at every step."

Will anything else be discussed at the council meeting?

Councillors are also expected to approve the admission numbers and admission arrangements for community and voluntary controlled primary schools, secondary schools and sixth forms for 2024/2025.

In addition to this, cabinet will be updated on the progress of the School Place Planning Programme 2023-25 and consider several recommendations to approve various projects identified to increase the number of primary and secondary school places across Lancashire.

