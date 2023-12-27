Across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, 38 primary schools received new Ofsted reports between January 1 2023 and December 27 2023.
32 mainstream primary schools and six special schools had new Ofsted reports published this year.
Of these, 28 were classed as ‘good’, four were ‘outstanding’, four ‘require[s] improvement,’ and two were classed as inadequate.
Take a look at all the educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…
1. Primary Ofsted reports 2023
2. Freckleton Church of England Primary School
Report published Jan 13 following an inspection on Nov 9-10. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: safe and welcoming; a broad, exciting and ambitious curriculum; support for SEND. Improvements needed: in some subjects, staff don't have enough info about the smaller components of knowledge that pupils need to learn; checks that pupils’ knowledge is secure. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
3. Weeton St Michael's Church of England Primary School
Report published Jan 16 following an inspection on Nov 22-23. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: happy and safe pupils; reading curriculum; pupils behave well and work hard. Improvements needed: leaders have not identified the key knowledge and vocabulary that children should learn; subject leaders' knowledge; SEND support. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
4. Inskip St Peter's Church of England School
Report published Jan 17 following an inspection on Nov 2. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils behave and achieve well; safe and happy school; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: leaders have not ensured that all adults are experts in the teaching of early reading. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
5. Christ The King Catholic Academy
Report published Jan 31 following an inspection on Dec 6-7. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: happy and welcoming school; pupils behave and achieve well; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: lack of clarity about the specific knowledge pupils need to acquire in some subjects. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps
6. Singleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
Report published Feb 7 following an inspection on Dec 13. Classed as 'outstanding' but could be 'good'. Highlights: broad and ambitious curriculum; pupils achieve well; extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: in some subjects, leaders have not ensured that staff have the knowledge and expertise to deliver the curriculum as effectively as
they should. Previous inspection: Outstanding. Photo: Google Maps