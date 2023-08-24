Mr Mark Kilmurray, Headteacher of Armfield Academy, said: “Our students and staff have shown incredible resilience and commitment.

“They have my complete admiration for the way in which they got on with the task at hand, working towards their goals calmly, diligently and methodically.

“I am proud of everything our students have achieved.

“This was a special cohort who will be remembered for the generous contributions they have made, not only to the school community but to the wider community of South Shore given they are the very first cohort of Yr 11 students to graduate from Armfield Academy.

“They have been great role models to our younger students.

“This sort of resilience and commitment during the tough years we have all been through, is what I am very proud of today, well done to the students as they continue their individual personal journeys on to College, Sixth Form, Modern Apprenticeships or indeed the world of work – now Year 11 go out and be the best that you can be.