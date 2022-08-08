Lancashire and South Cumbria Trust cares for 21 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was up from five on the same day the previous week.

There were eight beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.