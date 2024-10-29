Kirkham Grammar School's new headteacher reflects on his first term
Following the end of the first half term, Kirkham Grammar School says it is delighted to report on the significant positive impact made by their new Head, Mr Tallan Gill.
With a background that includes professional rugby, Mr Gill has extensive experience in education, holding an MA in Educational Leadership and having taught at several prestigious schools across the UK.
Prior to joining Kirkham Grammar School, Mr Gill was Deputy Head at The King’s School, Chester, where he oversaw the day to day running of the school.
What has the new head said about his first term at Kirkham?
Mr Gill said : “I have been deeply impressed by the warmth and enthusiasm of the Kirkham Grammar School community. I am committed to nurturing this culture and ensuring every pupil thrives both in and beyond the classroom.
“I want to build on the school’s strong foundations, working closely with our dedicated staff, engaged parents, and mostimportantly, our pupils. Together, we will create an environment where every child can find their passion and pursue excellence in all areas of life."
What has Mr Gill achieved so far?
During his first six weeks in office, Kirkham Grammar School say that Mr Gill has already established strong connections with pupils, parents and staff and has demonstrated an approachable, hands-on leadership style.
The new headteacher has taken the time to meet with staff and parents, listening to their insights and sharing his vision for the future.
The school adds that Mr Gill’s vision for Kirkham Grammar School has proven to be centred on a holistic approach, integrating academic excellence with a strong focus on the arts, music and sport.
And what does Mr Gill hope to achieve next?
As the school embarks on its next chapter, Kirkham Grammar say that Mr Gill has already fostered a sense of community and aims to build on this to ensure everyone feels valued and heard.
For more information or visiting requests, please contact: [email protected] / 01772 684264