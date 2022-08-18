Kirkham Grammar School A-level results: staff express pride in their students' success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teachers at the selective, co-educational independent school on Ribby Road have expressed pride in their students for their triumphs this year, particularly in light of the pandemic.

In a statement, Kirkham Grammar School said: “We are proud to announce that the results gained by the Upper Sixth pupils of Kirkham Grammar School remain extremely positive. This is a testament to our pupils’ efforts and the support they received in school, particularly during the pandemic, in ensuring they entered their summer exams as confident and prepared as possible. Excellent teaching, additional curriculum time and the determination of the ‘Class of 2022’ has truly paid off! Well done and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Students at Kirkham Grammar School with their A-level results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Councillor Jayne Rear, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for education and skills, said: "I'd like to congratulate all our students for their hard work over the past two years, and thank the teaching staff who have supported them during these turbulent times.

"It is important to acknowledge that these young people are the first to sit formal exams since the start of the pandemic. They have shown tremendous resilience in the face of adversity, and should be incredibly proud of themselves, regardless of their A-level results.