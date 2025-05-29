Kids Planet Ansdell Celebrates ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted Report

Kids Planet Ansdell has been rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, recognising the nursery’s exceptional environment, dedicated team, and inspiring approach to early years education.

Kids Planet Ansdell is a much-loved nursery in the heart of Lytham St Annes, where outdoor adventure and early years excellence go hand in hand. With a dedicated nature garden divided into enriching play zones, little ones are encouraged to explore, imagine, and grow through hands-on learning in the great outdoors.

With a passionate and knowledgeable team, the nursery offers a unique mix of indoor and outdoor experiences that spark curiosity, build independence, and boost confidence from day one.

The Ofsted Outstanding Report praised the nursery’s strong home–nursery partnership, noting:

“Staff and managers work hard to help children develop a sense of self… the child remaining at the core of all they do.The skilled staff and managers know that even the most able children need to have a solid grounding in their emotional development to be able to be successful learners for life.”

Inspectors were also impressed by the warm, nurturing environment, stating: ‘Babies develop close bonds with baby room staff. These bonds remain in place as children grow and move through the nursery and they sometimes still come back to the baby room staff for reassurance if they are needing extra cuddles, and this support is readily available’

And the team’s professional development was also recognised: “Staff feel valued and supported in their careers. This promotes the best possible outcomes for all children.”

Alex Shaw, Nursery Manager at Kids Planet Ansdell, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to have received Outstanding in all areas. It’s a real testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of the whole team. At Ansdell, we’re proud to offer children a setting where they can truly thrive – whether that’s climbing, exploring, creating, or simply being themselves. To have that recognised by Ofsted is incredibly rewarding, and we’ll continue to do all we can to give our children the best possible start."

The Outstanding rating reflects Kids Planet Ansdell’s ongoing commitment to creating a nurturing, inspiring environment where every child can flourish.