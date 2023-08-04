Funding from the Youth Investment Fund will be used to built a larger youth club on the site of the existing Blackpool Boys and Girls Club on Gorton Street in Talbot and Brunswick.

Work is expected to be completed by autumn 2024 to provide more space for youth work plus a games room, space for sports, a kitchen area and the opportunity to develop an e-Sports area.

The project has received funding after a joint application was made by Blackpool Council and the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club.

The existing Blackpool Boys and Girls Club at Brunswick

Fiona Valentine, Blackpool Boys and Girls Club chair, said : “This funding will allow us to build a new, state-of-the-art building that will provide our young people with the facilities they need to thrive.

“I am so grateful to Blackpool Council for their support of this project. I am also grateful to all of our volunteers and supporters who have worked so hard to make this dream a reality.

“I cannot wait to see the new building take shape and to see the difference it makes to the lives of our young people.”

Blackpool Council cabinet member for young people and aspiration Coun Kath Benson said: “It is wonderful news that we have received this funding from Youth Investment Fund.

“This project will make such a difference to the young people in Blackpool, particularly those in the Talbot and Brunswick wards.”

Blackpool Council set up the Youth Provision Partnership with investment of £200,000, in 2022 to bring together key providers across the town.

After cutting back its £600,000 youth services budget in 2013/14, it opted not to return to providing services directly but to collaborate with existing groups instead.

A recent Youth Provision Review, carried out by the National Youth Agency and Youth Focus North West, recommended a resort-wide strategy with young people playing a leading part in its implementation.