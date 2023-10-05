Joseph Delaney’s final book is launched at Montgomery Academy, Blackpool

The event was a very special day as students from across The Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT) and Joe’s family joined together to celebrate the legacy of this beloved author and our Patron of Reading . Joseph Delaney, widely recognized for his enchanting stories and masterful storytelling, captured the hearts of readers around the world with his works, including the highly popular "Spook's Apprentice" series. His final work, “Wulf’s War” is a fitting testament to his literary prowess and creative genius.

Estelle Bellamy, FCAT Director for Learning in English, said: “Montgomery Academy was pleased to welcome Joe's son Stephen Delaney, who entertained the children in character as the Spook, and ran a unique and original creative writing workshop. The final part of the launch was also attended by his other children Paul and Joanne who gave a reading and distributed prizes. FCAT has recently introduced 'The Spooks Apprentice' into the Literary Canon, so all year seven students will be able to read one of Joe's amazing books. Set in Lancashire and packed full of myths, legends and history, it will enrich their knowledge of the history of the local area as well as entertaining them with the adventures of the young Tom Ward as he learns his craft.”