Jordan North and Capital breakfast team take over University of Sunderland airwaves

University of Sunderland alumni Jordan North and Thomas Hannett joined the rest of the Capital Radio breakfast team to take over the university's Spark radio station as part of Fresher’s Week.

Jordan graduated from the University of Sunderland in 2011 with a First-Class degree in Media Production and credits his time at the city’s university, including on Spark, with providing the foundations to go on to have a successful career in radio and television.

Jordan North in the Spark studio. | UOS

Speaking previously, the former I’m a Celebrity star and BBC Radio 1 presenter said: “I wouldn’t have been on the BBC or Radio 1 if it wasn’t for the University of Sunderland and I genuinely do mean that.

“I owe everything to this place. It was three fantastic years.”

Members of the Capital breakfast team in the Spark studios. | UOS

Jordan joined fellow breakfast team presenters Chris Stark and Sian Welby to broadcast their show live from the Spark studios at the University’s St. Peter’s Campus.

The Capital Breakfast team included Alum Thomas Hannett, producer on the show, who graduated from the University in 2014 after studying Media Studies.

Thomas Hannett. | UOS

Thomas said: “It was such a full circle moment for me being able to bring Capital to Spark. Being back at the University of Sunderland where my radio career really began, was so much fun; it was a real ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Dr Richard Berry, Associate Professor of Radio and Spark Station Manager at the University, said: “It was great to be able to welcome Capital onto campus to help kick start the new year.

“It was great to see some familiar names and faces, both here and back at their base in London. It certainly generated a real buzz, especially for the student who walked away with some amazing prizes.”