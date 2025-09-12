A new initiative to boost physical activity among children by linking 500 primary schools with junior parkrun events launched by Team GB Olympic gold medallist Shona McCallin.

The programme, called parkrun primary, has been trialled with around 17,000 children over the past year and is supported by the Department for Education. It aims to build stronger connections between schools and their local communities while encouraging more regular exercise through junior parkruns, which are free weekly 2km events for children aged 4–14.

Under the new scheme, schools will be able to register as a parkrun primary by completing a five-step process. This includes school assemblies, engagement with local junior parkruns, and official twinning with an event.

“As someone who loves and takes part in parkrun whether that’s running, walking or volunteering, I see the amazing impact it has on communities and individuals,” said McCallin. “Connecting primary schools with their local junior parkruns will see so many more children benefit from the unique power of parkrun and it’s brilliant to see Team GB get behind parkrun primary.”

From today, primary schools across the UK, including those on the Fylde Coast, can register for the programme. The launch coincides with the start of the school year for children in England and Wales and comes amid growing concern about low levels of physical activity.

Junior parkruns take place every Sunday in 478 locations across the UK, including 107 events in areas of high deprivation. A recent health and well-being survey conducted with 1,400 families found that 77% of children reported feeling happy after taking part, while 85% of parents said it had a positive effect on their child’s sense of achievement.

The initiative is also designed to align with Ofsted’s education frameworks on personal development, behaviour, and leadership, and builds on the model used in the existing parkrun practice programme, which has seen around 2,000 GP surgeries partner with parkruns to socially prescribe physical activity to patients.

Fitness coach and parkrunner Joe Wicks also welcomed the launch. "There's nothing more important to me than helping kids build healthy habits and get moving, whether it’s at home in the living room, at school or at a sport club," he said.

"Parkrun primary is a brilliant new initiative - connecting schools with local junior parkruns so more children have the chance to be active, have fun, and enjoy the mental and physical benefits of regular exercise."

Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, added: “We know that being physically active in and out of school has many benefits for children. Unfortunately, we know that less then half of our children are meeting the recommended daily amount. Connecting schools and school children is a great way to encourage many to be more active. parkrun primary really has the potential to help children build healthy habits for life, improve their self-confidence, and learn valuable life skills.”

parkrun primary has been developed as part of a £1.19 million partnership with the London Marathon Foundation and London Marathon Events. In the first year of the partnership, 51 new junior parkruns were launched, and children completed more than one million junior parkruns across the UK.

More information about the programme is available at juniorparkrun.com. Schools can register to take part at parkrun.me/jpreg.