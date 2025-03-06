Introducing the Compass Curriculum at Fylde Coast Academy Trust

The Compass Curriculum is an exciting, universal offer for all Fylde Coast Academy Trust Year 9 pupils currently selecting their optional subjects.

This high level of interest reflects research completed in 2022 by Big Education and Youth Futures Foundation with young people in Blackpool who clearly have an appetite for a wider curriculum offer, that is being delivered on Fridays across Blackpool and The Fylde College and Myerscough College.

Dean Logan FCAT CEO said: “About two years ago the Fylde Coast Academy Trust started to think about a new long term development plan for the trust and some of the ideas behind our plans were shared at a joint training day for all our schools.

"Under the objective of developing our pupils, one of our goals is to adjust the curriculum to address social disadvantage and provide stronger progression routes to support pupils’ future success in education or training. To this end we have introduced the Compass Curriculum."

Two Unity Academy students enjoying their Childcare course

He added: “The Compass Curriculum is our first major development in our secondary schools. Over the last 12 months we have developed partnerships with Blackpool and the Fylde College, Myerscough College, Youth Futures Foundation (YFS), Right to Succeed and Blackpool Council.

"We are delighted to welcome Blackpool Sixth Form College and Blackpool Football Club Community Trust to further widen the potential success of our pupils. This is a significant shift in our approach and borne out of discussions and thinking particularly about Key Stage 4 and Progress 8 measures which concluded in short; if we keep doing more of the same, we’ll continue to get the same results, therefore we need to change.

"Progress 8 isn't a measure of success for pupils or for their families, and as such our views on what successful outcomes for individual pupils look like has widened to better support our pupils to achieve their best in school. Our focus is on high levels of attendance, supporting self-regulation and engaging positively with learning.

"Every pupil deserves something in the curriculum that gives them a hook and motivation, to experience excitement and know what it feels like to be successful. We believe our pupils will be better equipped to continue in education or training as they will know more about careers and have a wider set of skills and experiences than school alone can bring. Everyone should have something in education that they look forward to, enjoy and gives a sense of agency in their future”.

Carolyn Hall, Director of Climate and Culture said: "The Compass Curriculum courses are structured to allow progression from level 1 to 2 (where possible) which is the equivalent of a GCSE. Pupils enrolled in the Health and Social course have shown considerable engagement, with many expected to complete their level one shortly.

"Blackpool and The Fylde College is now tailoring these courses to offer the L2 pathway in either NHS healthcare or education. Therefore, allowing pupils to specialise early and move straight into the L3 qualification (A-Level equivalent) when they leave school. These career pathways will ensure that pupils have an employment future and stay in the area.

"Our Year 9 pupils are currently choosing options and for our cohort 2 we are widening our offer. Blackpool Sixth Form are offering 4 GCSE's and Blackpool Football Club are offering a L1/2 coaching qualification. Inclusivity is key and our offer is available to all pupils in our schools who are choosing their options."

She continued: “This programme goes beyond the Trust’s statutory requirements. We need to do this because it is clear that in our locality the number of school leavers not in education employment or training (NEET) is way too high, much higher than the national average.

"We need to do more than meet our statutory requirements in the curriculum, to improve the situation and support the area and region by providing our school leavers with stronger employability skills, qualifications and experiences that reduce the number of young people not in education employment or training and so increase young people's life chances and the prosperity in the areas they live and work."

Carolyn added: “We are very excited about working with our partners to deliver, sustain and build this transformational curriculum. We appreciate their commitment and contribution in the delivery phase, and welcome the support that YFS is giving us for Compass Curriculum, significantly aiding the longevity of the programme. Ultimately, Compass is making a difference to our pupils where they need it most."

Dean Logan said: “Phase two of our secondary curriculum work is still in the discovery stage with implementation scheduled for September 2025. We are yet to name the programme. It will provide schools with the opportunity to introduce an economic sector into their Key Stage 3 curriculum so that each subject has up to 20% of the curriculum related to that sector running through the curriculum schema.

"Sectors under consideration have strong links to the region for example; Blackpool’s digital sector ambition, locating the national cyber security centre in Samlesbury each connect with local, regional or national development planned in this region over the coming years.

"Connecting with these employers in this sector and threading careers and employability skills throughout our curriculum will give our young people a competitive advantage and greatly support their future success."