Inspirational Blackpool Sixth teacher wins prestigious national teaching award

BTEC Film and Television teacher Charlie Moore from Blackpool Sixth has been recognised with a Silver Award for Further Education Lecturer of the Year in the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Selected from thousands of nominees, the win highlights the remarkableImpact she has on shaping the lives of the young people in her care.

Charlie Moore is passionate about enabling the success of her students and brings over a decade of dedicated teaching experience in BTEC Film and Television at Blackpool Sixth. She is celebrated for her innovative curriculum development, proactive support for students' work experience, and commitment to nurturing creativity in the classroom.

Charlie is one of 102 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions named as silver winners in this year’s awards. She will now be in the running for the coveted Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony later in the year.

The announcement comes as celebrities, students and schools across the UK this week are paying tribute to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day, which celebrates the whole education community and shines a light on the exceptional impact they have on shaping young lives.

National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says: “The work and devotion of all of those who play a role in educating young people is phenomenal. Not only do they play a vital role in shaping minds inside the classroom, often they continue to encourage, support, motivate and inspire beyond. That’s why it is important for us to take a moment on this National Thank a Teacher Day to recognise their efforts. “I am also thrilled to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners and recognise the amazing contributions and commitment they have shown is shaping the lives of the next generation - thank you!”

