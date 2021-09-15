'Increase in positive Covid cases' at Waterloo Primary Academy
Waterloo Primary Academy in South Shore today told parents the school has seen "an increase in positive Covid cases."
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:20 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:22 pm
Years One, Two, Four, Five and Six had been "affected" by positive cases, the school in Waterloo Road said.
The school said it was "doing everything [we] can at school to minimise the risk of spreading," and urged parents to do the same at home.
A spokesman for the Academy added: "As with all schools dealing with Covid cases, we are liaising with Public Health England and following the government guidance in all cases.
"Any child or staff member who tests positive must isolate for a ten day period from the onset of symptoms or a positive result in asymptomatic cases."