'Inadequate' Blackpool children's home to stay shut

A Blackpool children's home is to remain closed until the end of January due to delays in a review of children's residential care.

The facility at 331 Bispham Road was shut by the council at the beginning of August and had been due to re-open at the end of October.

The premises were rated 'inadequate' and described as 'chaotic' by Ofsted following an inspection in June, with the absence of a permanent manager among the issues highlighted.

This has still not been addressed with a council report saying "Ofsted have been clear that if there is not a permanent manager in post then this would result in Ofsted giving a further inadequate judgement and likely notice that the home should close."

The 13 staff will continue to be redeployed in other areas of children's social care while the children were placed in alternative accommodation.

The review of residential services is looking into the potential of using more beds in children's homes supplied by external providers.

Already the availability of this alternative accommodation has led to 331 Bispham Road not being used to its full capacity.

The report adds: "The review has been delayed and rather than rush any decision it is considered best to extend the temporary closure until that review can be completed."

331 Bispham Road is one of three council-run children's homes and is designed to provide long-term accommodation for up to six young people.

Among the findings of the Ofsted report were that children had caused damage to the home, police had to be regularly called to deal with serious incidents, bullying had taken place between the young people, and young people had gone missing.

The previous manager had left in March and the Ofsted report said the "home has been chaotic for a number of months."