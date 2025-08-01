Hundreds of children participate in SPAR Lancashire School Games Blackpool Finale

Hundreds of children from Blackpool, Fylde, Lancaster, and Heysham took part in the SPAR Lancashire School Games Finale held at Blackpool Sports Centre and Stanley Park.

An action-packed agenda of events and activities was put on as the School Games for 2024-25 in the Coastal Lancashire cluster concluded.

Under blue skies and brilliant sunshine, there was a carnival atmosphere and activities on the day included girls’ football, tag rugby, wheelchair basketball, boccia (polybat), curling, dodgeball, and archery.

Run by Active Lancashire and the School Games Organiser Network, the Lancashire School Games have been sponsored by SPAR through its association with James Hall & Co. Ltd since 2006.

The SPAR Lancashire School Games are delivered in three distinct clusters in Lancashire – Coastal, Central, and Pennine – aligned to local needs, and in the 2024-25 academic year, 30,000 children across the county have participated in the Games.

Dominic and Harry from Carr Hill High School in Kirkham participated in polybat and wheelchair basketball as part of the Panathlon activities.

Dominic said: “I really enjoyed taking part in new sports that I had never participated in which are designed for people with disabilities. It was interesting to see how sports can be adapted for people with disabilities. Some of them were harder than you think they would be!

“I really enjoyed wheelchair basketball, the coaches were great, and it was a lot of fun. It was quite challenging, but I would love to do it again!”

Harry said: “Playing these new sports helped me to gain confidence because although I found it difficult at first, I was able to learn new techniques and ended up really enjoying it. The wheelchair basketball made us work as part of a team, especially because we were playing against some of the coaches who are professionals. It has been a fun day.”

Daisy and Ruby from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Thornton-Cleveleys took part in the girls’ football.

Daisy said: “Today has felt like a big celebration and it has been a way to relax and have fun, even though we have been playing football all day. I did not really care if we lost a match or could not stop a goal, because we were all having fun together - although it was nice to win!”

Ruby said: “For some people in my class, this is their first time at an event like this. It has been amazing to take part in a competition where we have been able to show off the skills we have practised this year, but I think my favourite part has just been working as part of a team with my friends.”

Hannah Newell, School Games Organiser for Blackpool, said: “The sun always shines for the School Games Finale in Blackpool and what fantastic warm weather we had for the occasion once again.

“I was thrilled to see so many young people from Lancashire’s coastal region taking part in a range of activities designed to increase physical activity and learn and develop new skills. They are days to remember, and it is why I love delivering the activities now as a School Games Organiser having taken part in them when I was at school.”

James Hall & Co. Ltd is a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent SPAR retailers and company-owned SPAR stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.