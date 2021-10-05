Hundreds of Blackpool pupils team up with Royal Ballet School for creative workshops

The Royal Ballet School's visit to the Globe Theatre at the Pleasure Beach was met with amazement by 350 Year Three pupils across the resort, from schools including Anchorsholme and Revoe Academies, and Bispham Endowed C of E, Boundary, and Layton Primary Schools.

Teachers, musicians and final-year students from the prestigious dance school held creative workshops for the youngsters, and will spend five weeks working with them in a bid to inspire the next generation of dancers.

It came as part of the Primary Steps Programme, a partnership between the Royal Ballet School and Blackpool Sixth, which has been running in the resort for 16 years.

350 Year Three pupils from five schools across the resort took part in a ballet workshop with the Royal Ballet School. Pic: John Topping/FCAT

Victoria Collinson, Primary Steps partnership manager, said: "After a year off due to the pandemic we were very excited to welcome Year Three pupils from five Blackpool primary schools in the Globe Theatre at the Pleasure Beach.

"These pupils were given a rare opportunity to see first hand the athleticism and artistry of ballet students."

At the end of the five-week course, 26 of the pupils will be invited to enhance their knowledge and skills by joining weekly Primary Steps classes, hosted by Blackpool Sixth for up to four years.

Youngsters taking part will receive training from teachers specially approved by The Royal Ballet School, and after the four years, aspiring dancers will be given tips on how to continue their dance training.

And if some pupils decide to continue ballet dancing in future, they could be invited to audition for The Royal Ballet School’s Junior Associate programme.

John Topping from Fylde Coast Academy Trust said: "This creative partnership began some 16 years ago when our superb dance facilities at Bispham High School Arts College became the home for Royal Ballet School Primary Steps with our local family of schools.

"Throughout the years I have been extremely grateful to Amanda Thompson, MD of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, for her commitment and passion in ensuring that this annual Royal Ballet School lecture demonstration is held within the superb Globe Theatre on Pleasure Beach.