Lancashire parents and guardians can now apply for school places

Parents and guardians can now apply online for children either starting primary school or moving to secondary school in September 2023.

The vast majority of applications are now submitted online as parents do find this a very convenient method. Last year, 98% of the applications made for primary and secondary school places were submitted online.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Applying for your child's school place online is quick, easy and secure.

"Now that the application process is live, parents and guardians can go and familiarise themselves with the process and look at the admissions criteria of the schools they're considering.

"It is important to remember that having a child already at a school does not mean that their sibling will be automatically allocated a place. You must still apply.

"I would encourage parents and guardians to apply as soon as possible, rather than rushing your application close to the deadline, to allow for time to sort out any issues or get any advice.

"If you need support in making your application, get in touch with our admissions team who will be happy to help."

Applications opened today, Thursday 1 September 2022, and as for all schools nationally, the closing dates are 31 October 2022 for secondary schools, and 15 January 2023 for primary schools.

Children start primary school in the September after their fourth birthday.

For more information go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools