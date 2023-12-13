Housebuilder works with more than 8,000 young people in the North West in 2023

Top 10 UK homebuilder Keepmoat is fulfilling its promise to bring long-term, lasting change to communities through its work supporting local schools and colleges across the North West.

In 2023, the North West team engaged with 27 educational partners to expand its social value work within communities, whilst working towards alleviating the construction skills shortage.

The industry is facing a shortage of workers and needs 30,000 extra construction professionals by 2026 to meet growing demand across the sector. The housebuilder aims to address the skills shortage facing the region, and ultimately the country, by educating young people on the exciting opportunities and career paths available within the housebuilding sector.

Julie Baker, Social Value Manager at Keepmoat North West, said: “Engaging with more than 8,000 students from a range of schools within the North West in 2023 is testament to how hard we work to engage with as many local young people as possible. In 2022 we were the first private housebuilder to achieve a Level One Social Value Management Certificate. This certificate acknowledges our commitment to bring lasting change and supporting local communities through our developments.

Preston College at a site visit. Photo: Keepmoat

“Our dedicated team has supported local schools, colleges and universities through different initiatives, including coordinating and attending school visits, site visits, careers fairs, specialist construction activities and managing bespoke apprenticeship schemes.”

Of the 27 educational partners, the North West team is recognised as an industry partner by Salford City College. The team has also hosted a site visit for students from Hutton Church of England Grammar School at its Farington Mews development in Leyland, and supported Lathom High school students with a careers event.