Highfield’s gold standard sporting season secures School Games Mark

Highfield Leadership Academy is celebrating sporting success after being awarded the School Games Gold Mark Award – a testament to the school’s dedication to nurturing talent, encouraging inclusivity and inspiring every pupil to reach their potential through sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme – launched in 2012 and facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust – designed to celebrate schools that go above and beyond in promoting competitive sport and physical activity. Schools are assessed against key criteria, including the provision of inclusive sporting opportunities and competitions that provide positive experiences tailored to pupils’ motivation, confidence and abilities, and the encouragement of leadership and personal development through sport. The gold standard is only awarded to schools that demonstrate excellence.

Over the last academic year, Highfield pupils proudly represented the school in a variety of inter-school tournaments, including football, basketball, cricket, badminton, rounders, netball and indoor athletics. Each event provided invaluable opportunities for pupils to develop key skills such as resilience and teamwork, while engaging in friendly competition against peers from across the region. Participation in wider events such as the Blackpool Athletics Championships and the Blackpool Schools Dance Festival allowed pupils to showcase their sporting talents on a larger stage, while also strengthening their connection to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school excelled in meeting the award’s assessment criteria by championing equal opportunities and ensuring sporting activities were accessible to all pupils. Inclusivity was at the heart of the All Stars Succeed School Games Boccia event, where pupils of every ability were able to compete in a supportive and welcoming environment. Highfield was also awarded the Equal Access trophy as part of the Barclays Girls’ Football School Partnership, celebrating the school’s dedication to gender equality by providing football opportunities for both male and female pupils through core PE lessons and extra-curricular enrichment sessions.

Highfield Leadership Academy is celebrating sporting success after being awarded the School Games Gold Mark Award.

Charity initiatives – including the school’s Festive Winter Gift sports event and their Star Sports #AlwaysActive Day as part National School Sports Week – blended fitness and fun with community fundraising, raising over £300 for Brian House and £220 for Blackpool Carers respectively. These events added an important dimension to the School Games Award submission, highlighting how the school harnesses sport to promote wellbeing, foster personal growth and inspire pupils to make meaningful contributions to society.

Nicola Dodgson, Deputy Director of Learning of PE at Highfield Leadership Academy, shared her pride, saying:

“Achieving the School Games Gold Mark Award reflects not only the dedication of the school’s PE department, but also the passion and commitment shown by all staff and pupils across the school. Throughout the year, Highfield’s leadership specialism has shone brightly, with pupils not only competing but also stepping forward as volunteers and leaders – roles that are vital to the smooth running of these events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is inspiring to see our pupils develop not only as athletes but as well-rounded, confident and socially responsible individuals who use their skills and determination to positively impact their school and local community.”