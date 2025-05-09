Highfield’s Blue Influencers turn the tide on coastal conservation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Highfield Leadership Academy is making waves in the local community as a proud participant in the national Blue Influencers Scheme – an environmental programme designed to empower young people aged 10 to 14 living in coastal, river and estuary areas to engage in meaningful social action.

The three -year programme is match funded by a £2.25 million investment from The Ernest Cook Trust and the #iwill Fund and aims to reach over 4,000 young people across England, alongside 15,000 members of the wider community. The purpose of the scheme is to help young people form connections with the marine environment, develop vital skills, and foster a sense of pride and responsibility for their natural surroundings. It specifically targets regions that are disproportionately affected by climate change, including rising sea levels, increased flooding, and the erosion of natural and human habitats.

In partnership with local host organisation, Lancashire Wildlife Trust, and guided by dedicated Blue Mentors, Highfield pupils are stepping up to become the next generation of changemakers in Blackpool by connecting to their coastal heritage and addressing the urgent environmental issues facing the Fylde Coast.

Beginning their journey as Blue Influencers, pupils enjoyed a coastal exploration day at St Annes Beach with Blue Mentor Amy Pennington, where they discovered the rich biodiversity of their local coastline, identified marine species, and examined how coastal wildlife has adapted to its ever-changing habitat. This outdoor experience marked the beginning of a broader learning journey, as pupils begin to understand not only the environmental importance of their region but also the role they can play in shaping its future.

Highfield pupils are discovering the rich biodiversity of Blackpool's beaches

During the summer term, Highfield pupils will participate in a structured programme of in-school workshops and field visits led by Blue Mentor, Rachel Glascott, who is working closely with the cohort to guide their learning and support their development. Through these sessions, pupils will gain experience in practical conservation techniques, species identification, environmental surveying, public engagement, and a greater understanding of climate change and pollution. They will also be challenged to take the lead in designing and delivering their own environmental social action projects – initiatives powered by their own passions and ideas – supported by an individual project grant of £5,000.

Speaking of her experience as a Blue Influencer, Year 8 pupil Caitlyn said:

"I love being part of something that’s helping our community and the planet. It makes me feel like I’m making a real difference and now I want to help raise awareness and get more people involved in looking after our beaches. Before my trip to the beach, I didn't know too much about our coastline. I've learnt so much now and I see how this is such a big opportunity to save the beach and the ocean moving forwards."

Year 8 pupil Jonah also praised the scheme, saying:

Highfield pupils are connecting to their coastal heritage through the Blue Influencers Scheme

“Me and lots of other pupils didn't really know much about the environment or think too much about it, but working with Blue Influencers has really changed our perspective. After our visit to St Annes, I started to realise how important it is to protect our beaches. I never knew how much amazing wildlife lived on our doorstep but now I understand how special our coastline is and how we all have a role to play in keeping it clean and safe for future generations.”

Rachel Glascott, Blue Mentor at Lancashire Wildlife Trust, said:

"We're excited to be working with pupils from Highfield Academy on the Blue Influencers Scheme. The mission of the scheme is to assist young people to create deep, lasting and meaningful connections with the natural environment and their communities via their local blue spaces.

“We hope that the pupils will learn and build skills which will help contribute to the local community and build a sense of pride by taking care of the natural world that surrounds them. We're looking forward to see what action they want to take.”