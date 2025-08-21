Highfield Leadership Academy pupils prove their potential on GCSE results day

Proud pupils at Highfield Leadership Academy look forward to promising futures after GCSE results day success.

Luke Hancock is one of many pupils who made outstanding progress at the school, achieving an impressive seven GCSE grade 9s and two grade 7s. Luke’s success has enabled him to secure a place at Blackpool Sixth Form College studying A levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. Reflecting on his achievements, Luke said: “I can’t quite believe it, I’m so proud to have been a Highfield pupil.”

Another of the school’s high achievers is Ruby Gorry who was awarded four grade 8s and three grades 7s. She will join Blackpool Sixth Form College in September to study Geography, English Language and Sociology. Looking back on her time at the school, Ruby said: “I’ve learnt a lot at Highfield, not just in my subjects but being Head Girl this year has helped me grow in confidence.”

Despite facing challenges during his education – including learning English as an additional language – Oskar Nowak has achieved remarkable success, celebrating a grade 8 in Polish and strong results in English Literature and Geography. Thanking the school staff, Oskar said: “Everyone at the school has done so much for me. I will always be grateful.”

Highfield Leadership Academy pupils GCSE results success. Photo: Star Academies

High-achiever Lily-Mae Fitchett will begin a new chapter at Cardinal Newman College in September after securing a remarkable set of GCSE results including two grade 9s, two grade 8s and three grade 7s. Excited about the opportunities ahead, Lily-Mae said: “I am looking forward to going to Cardinal Newman to study Biology, Sociology and Psychology.”

Kim Greenwood, Principal at Highfield Leadership Academy, said:

“Today we recognise the dedication, effort, and personal progress of every pupil in our Year 11 cohort. Each result tells its own story and reflects the individual journeys our young people have taken during their time with us. Whether they are continuing their studies, beginning an apprenticeship, or entering the world of work, we are confident they will take with them the values, skills and resilience to thrive in the years ahead. We wish them every success as they take their next steps.”

Highfield Leadership Academy is part of Star Academies, one of the UK's leading multi-academy trusts. For more information, visit: highfieldleadershipacademy.com/