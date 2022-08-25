Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amelia Hopwood was among the stars at Highfield

There was extra cause for celebration for two high achieving pupils who have been awarded prestigious sixth form scholarships.

Head girl Amelia Hopwood has been offered a sought-after scholarship at Rossall School after displaying an inspiring commitment to their education and their peers, achieving four grade 8s and four grade 7s among their results.

Also receiving a scholarship at Rossall is Coby Watson, whose results included one grade 9, four grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Jake Robinson was among the Highfield star performers

Head Boy Jake Robinson has rounded off his time at Highfield – during which time he has raised thousands of pounds for local charities and has been an active member of the school’s Highfield Helpers volunteering group – with one grade 9, two grade 8s and four grade

Summer Skinner achieved three grade 9s and four 8s, while Lucie Alcock’s results included three grade 8s and five grade 7s. Mason Briggs also achieved three grade 8s and two grade 7s among his results.

Anand Patel, interim Principal at Highfield, said: “Our pupils have risen to the challenges they have faced over the last few years, and have thrived in the difficult circumstances.

“They should all be extremely proud of their achievements, and many have told me how appreciative they have been of the support they have received from their teachers and families.