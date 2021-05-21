Highfield pupils Levi Burke, Josh Baggaley and Mackenzie Thomas, all aged 13, used their first aid skills to help a man in need and have been recognised with 'Unsung Hero' awards.

Levi Burke, Josh Baggaley and Mackenzie Thomas, all aged 13, were making their way home from Highfield Leadership Academy on May 12 when they saw a man fall from his mobility scooter.

The quick-thinking Year 8 pupils sprung into action to help the man, who had fallen on their route home from school on Highfield Rd.

Thankfully, the trio knew exactly what to do as they are all members of the school’s Combined Cadet Force (CCF) and had received first aid training through activities provided by the CCF.

“To be faced with a real life first aid situation was a bit scary, because it was a big responsibility to get it right, we didn’t want to hurt him," said Mackenzie Thomas, one of the pupils.

After immediately running to help the man, the pupils quickly established that he was breathing, but was having difficulty speaking.

The Pupils stayed with him and offered him reassurance until ambulance crews arrived.

The 13-year-olds not only stayed with the man, but were able to give paramedics a helpful account of the events leading up to the man’s fall and helped to move the scooter to free the man.

Ambulance crew members praised the pupils who they said had been incredibly polite and respectful in a highly stressful situation.

They said pupils had been a 'credit to the school, their parents and most of all themselves'.

Highfield Academy headteacher Andrew Galbraith said that pupils had 'clearly demonstrated the value of their first aid training' and were an 'absolute credit to the school'.

“For pupils of this age to act with such empathy, bravery and care demonstrates an incredible level of maturity and compassion," he said.

“These pupils are a wonderful example of the kindness that exists within our school community and the kindness that extends beyond our school’s walls and into our wider community."

This is not the first time a Highfield pupil has stepped in to help in a emergency.

In December, pupil Alex Whitehead also used his first aid training to help an elderly man who had collapsed at a bus stop.

“The first aid training offered as part of the school’s CCF activities is clearly of huge value and helps pupils to offer practical help to people in need of help," said Mr Galbraith.

“We are incredibly proud of our pupils and are celebrating their efforts as a school.”

The three pupils have now been recognised with 'Unsung Hero' awards which were given to them by the school.